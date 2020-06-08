Feeling grateful. Eva Mendes recalled what it was like growing up with a single mom — Eva Perez Suarez — after announcing a donation in support of Black Lives Matter.

“Thank you for this and I send it right back and then some,” Eva, 46, replied to a fan’s comment praising her for donating on Sunday, June 7. “I think because I came from no money — was on food stamps for a while and saw my mami struggle so much — I always feel like it could’ve been us out there. So I understand how easily things can turn.”

Instagram/EvaMendes

The Place Beyond the Pines star is one of many celebs raising awareness to gain justice for George Floyd, who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25. On June 3, Eva — who shares daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling — shared how she was doing her part to fight against racism.

“There are so many great organizations that need and deserve donations,” she wrote via Instagram. “Some of which I recently donated to (@blklivesmatter and @colorofchange) but having worked with @eji_org for nearly ten years, I can say from experience that the work they do is profound and run by real leaders in the fight for racial justice. As usual, I will try to read comments so please let me know what organizations you feel need more support at this time.”

We’re not surprised the Hitch star is doing her best to be a role model to others considering she’s crushing motherhood with Esmeralda and Amada. Although Eva makes juggling a hectic Hollywood career and raising two little girls look easy, she once opened up about the struggles of being a mom.

“Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for,” she revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2019. “[I’m] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair.”

MEGA

The stunning businesswoman — who began dating Ryan, 39, in 2011 — also jokingly dished the most challenging aspect of being a parent.

“The hardest part hands-down is the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long, and the variety,” she teased. “They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides. Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go [there].”

Keep it up, Eva!

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.