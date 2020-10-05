Eva Mendes had no qualms about clapping back at a recent social media comment. The Place Beyond the Pines actress defended her relationship with partner Ryan Gosling after an Instagram user suggested she “tell” the Notebook star to “get [her] out more.”

“No thank you, I’m good,” the 46-year-old replied in the comments section of her post on Sunday, October 4. “[I’d] rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

The social media exchange, which was captured by the popular Instagram account CommentsByCelebs, first began when Eva uploaded an old throwback photo of herself running on the sand in a diamond choker necklace and a black dress.

“Went for a run on the beach this morning,” she captioned the post, while jokingly adding, “No I didn’t.” The Hitch actress noted the photo was actually taken “at least” 15 years ago. “Haven’t seen a beach this year,” Eva continued. “Haven’t been on a run this year.”

Aside from her comical clapback, Eva also replied to a handful of followers and thanked them for the kind comments. The 2 Fast 2 Furious actress joked she wasn’t paying attention to her daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, because she busy chatting on Instagram.

“I realize I’m ignoring my children while I text this,” she explained. “Well I see them, but technically I’m not being present. Ha! Lots [of] love.”

Considering Ryan, 39, and Eva — who have been dating since 2011 — are happier than ever as the parents of their two children, it’s no surprise she loves being at home with her famous family. At the time pair were quarantining with their girls amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, a source revealed they were “coming up with creative ways to bond” with their kiddos.

This included “watching classic Disney films” like Dumbo and My Neighbor Totoro, “which they love,” the insider told Closer Weekly in mid-April. “Eva is an old pro at engaging the girls in DIY projects and Ryan is even getting into the groove.”

Whether they were enjoying a fun activity or snuggling on the couch as a family, keeping their daughters “busy” was their “No. 1 goal,” the source explained. “Ryan and Eva are really enjoying this timeout from the world,” the source continued at the time. “They’re all about family time and spending it with Esmeralda and Amada.”

We don’t blame Eva for always wanting to be around her handsome beau and children!