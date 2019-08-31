Someone in her corner. Eva Longoria has accomplished quite a bit in Hollywood, but now she’s eager to do even more with her husband, José Bastón, by her side.

The 44-year-old recently sat-down with Stellar to discuss her relationship with her man, 51, revealing that the secret to her marriage is simply “respect.” She continued and explained just how much the pair support one another.

“When I was younger it was so much about what I needed to accomplish, and I’ve accomplished so much already that I can really sit back now and enjoy the success and continue to dream bigger with a partner,” she told the outlet. The pair tied the know in May 2016 after dating less than a year. They have one child, son, Santiago, 1. However, José has three older kids from his previous marriage to Natalia Esperón.

“He’s an amazing father … so I knew that he’d be amazing with Santi,” the Desperate Housewives alum once gushed to Us Weekly. Now that Eva is getting back into the swing of things on the career-front, she has also been working hard to get into tip-top share following her son’s birth.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby!” the A-lister told the outlet. “It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape. Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I’m barely starting to get back into it. My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.” Eva did admit that she “still loves yoga.”

It certainly sounds like the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star has plenty of things to keep her busy, but we know that her loved ones will be right by her side!