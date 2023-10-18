Home is where Erin Napier’s heart is! The Home Town host revealed the unique things that she and her husband, Ben Napier, keep on their nightstands in their Laurel, Mississippi, house.

“My nightstand has a neat stack of a few books, has my ear plugs and a little porcelain holder,” Erin, 38, said during an episode of Southern Living’s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast on Tuesday, October 17. “It’s got my little noise maker and a journal, and it has the baby monitor, and that’s it.”

While the graphic designer keeps her nightstand rather neat, she revealed that her hubby has “his whole life” dumped out on his bedside table.

“It’s like 20 books, broken screws, keys to something no one knows what, Duke University pencils he’s very superstitious about,” she continued. “If he is going to use a pencil, it must be a Duke University pencil because that’s what he did in high school. When he would [get] the best grades on his tests, it would be [because] the Duke pencils did better.”

Though Erin admitted Ben’s side of the bedroom could get a bit messy, she admired his abstract way of thinking.

“You see his superstition in his boyishness,” the HGTV star reflected. “He’s a 40-year-old man, but you see what a boy he really is on his nightstand, which I love. I love that.”

Erin, who shares daughters Helen and Mae with Ben, 40, also told the story of experiencing a tornado rip through her town, which led to a greater appreciation of her home.

“Helen was almost 2, and the tornado siren started going off. We knew bad weather was coming,” the mom of two recalled of the 2019 storm. “I said, ‘Well, we’ll go get in the closet under the stairs right there,’ and as soon as we got in and closed the door, we could feel the house move. It felt alive in a way that really scared me.”

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

After the storm passed, the design duo surveyed the damage in their home.

“We didn’t have power, and the front windows in our living room had been busted out by debris,” Erin continued. “The Christmas tree was a mess. The ornaments — a lot of them got broken — and Helen was like, ‘What happened?’ She wasn’t exactly scared, but she knew something serious had happened.”

The Heirloom Rooms author was “sad” to see many historic houses in the neighborhood sustain damage. Still, Erin and Ben both are “thankful” because “it could have been worse.”