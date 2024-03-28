Move over, Al Roker! Erin Andrews showcased her weather forecasting abilities in a Today segment on Thursday, March 28.

Erin, 45, appeared on the talk show to discuss her fertility journey with the hosts. But viewers never expected her to waltz across the Today set to join the meteorologist in front of the weather screen.

“Erin, remember when you basically accosted Al for the weather last time? Go ahead. Do what we know you want to do,” Savannah Guthrie said.

Savannah’s comment was in reference to a previous time Erin joined Al, 69, during a weather forecast in October 2023. The segment came after she mentioned to Seth Meyers that she would have become a meteorologist had she not pursued a sports reporting career. “Al Roker’s my boyfriend,” she told viewers at the time after helping out with the weather.

Months later, she returned, singing the same tune of happiness when she saw Al during Thursday’s episode.

“Al, how was your wife about me calling you my boyfriend?” Erin asked Al about his wife, Deborah Roberts. He replied, “She’s OK.”

After giving Al a hug, she wished him a “Happy Opening Day,” for baseball season this time around. Erin and Al began discussing how the MLB postponed several games due to inclement weather.

“It’s pretty stormy out here. You know what I’ve wanted to say forever? Eastern Seaboard,” the sports reporter said.

Al told her it was the perfect time for her to live out her dream since the East Coast had been hit with some heavy rain. Erin continued on with the forecast like a total pro.

David Becker/Getty Images

“You know what’s gray is going to be my Easter Sunday in Los Angeles. I think we’re supposed to get some rain but let’s not give people bad news, right?” she said.

“How you been doing?” she asked Al toward the end of the segment, to which he replied, “I been doing great.” She continued, “Did you miss me?” He quipped, “I missed you so much.”

In unison, the pair said, “That’s what’s going on around the country. Let’s check out what’s going on in your neck of the woods.”

Though Easter Sunday might be a rainy one for Erin, she has a lot to be grateful for this year. The Dancing With the Stars alum welcomed her first child, son Mack Roger Stoll, with husband Jarret Stoll via surrogate in June 2023. The family is excitedly planning Mack’s first birthday party.

“We have a couple of ideas,” she told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “We call him macaroni for short or roni. So, we were thinking something with either macaroni and cheese … and cheese and wine for his mother, of course. And then maybe like something with Mack trucks, that’d be really cute. We’re tossing ideas around.”