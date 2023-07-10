Congratulations are in order for Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy born via surrogate, multiple outlets confirmed through Erin’s team on Monday, July 10.

After news broke that the duo welcomed their first child together, some of the older posts on Erin’s Instagram page flooded with supportive comments and blue heart emojis. The pair did not immediately reveal the name of their little one or any further details about his birth.

Erin, 45, and Jarret, 41, have been very open about their fertility journey over the past decade. The pair first began dating in 2012 and got married in 2017 in a stunning Montana ceremony. Having children was always something Erin dreamed of.

The baby announcement came just a few weeks after the TV host revealed more details about her experience with infertility.

“There’s so many women and men that go through this thing,” she told The Messenger in June. “I mean, there’s a reason why these fertility clinics are packed. I don’t want to be the spokesperson for all this stuff. But I’m pretty honest and open about it. It sucks. It’s not the way you want to go about things.”

Erin also reflected on how she and Jarret were working together through the difficult time and helping others who were experiencing the same thing.

“I’m very open, he doesn’t put all our stuff out there,” Erin said of her husband. “He has me for that. But I’ve been vocal about it. And then you have people that start talking to me about it. You’ve had men that have stopped him. I think that’s been a really cool part of this journey. My husband will say, ‘Oh, so-and-so knows about our struggles, and they let me know about theirs.'”

In August 2021, Erin shared that she was undergoing her seventh round of IVF in the hopes of starting a family with her husband.

“This is my seventh one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old,” she wrote. “I’m now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want it. Your body just doesn’t allow it. Every cycle is different in a woman’s body, so some months are better than others.”