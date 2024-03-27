Al Roker Walks Out Onto ‘Today’ Stage and Interrupts Segment

During a hilarious Today segment on Wednesday, March 27, Al Roker decided to walk out onto the stage unexpectedly.

The funny moment stemmed from Hoda Kotb reading a headline about how McDonald’s is adding a brand-new item to its menu in the future — Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The fast-food chain will be selling the item at its restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.

As Hoda, 59, was talking about specifics, Craig Melvin started to burst out laughing. Graphics of donuts and McDonald’s showed on the screen during the giggle fest.

“Roker just poked his head out,” Hoda could be heard saying. The camera then cut to Al sticking his head out from behind a wall off to the side of the screen.

It will take about two and a half years for Krispy Kreme to more than double its distribution, but Al said that he believes the wait is “worth it” for the yummy treat.

“You know what they need to do?” he asked his colleagues as he made his way over to the news desk. “They need to make a Krispy Kreme McMuffin.”

Hoda then revealed that Al loves bringing sweet treats to the Today studio each week.

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

“You know who brings Krispy Kremes every Friday? This guy,” Hoda said while pointing to the meteorologist.

“My kids think that he brings Krispy Kremes every single day,” Savannah Guthrie chimed in about her two children, Vale and Charles. “They’re like did you bring home a donut from Mr. Roker.”

Al proclaimed himself to be the “Krispy Kreme fairy,” before the segment ended.

Things have been a little chaotic on Today lately. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, guest Mel B walked off the set of the show on Monday, March 25. The blip came after Jenna, 42, asked Mel if the Spice Girls were planning on going on tour anytime soon. Mel began to hint that they were before stopping herself mid-sentence.

​​“Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” she said before walking off the set.

The singer ended up returning just before the segment ended but was clearly frustrated with herself for spilling too much about her Spice Girls project. The interaction happened just a month after Kelly Rowland abruptly left the Today set when she was set to serve as a guest cohost.