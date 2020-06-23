It’s pretty impressive how Ellen Pompeo has effortlessly raised her three children while juggling her iconic role on Grey’s Anatomy. Throughout the last few decades, the actress has managed to balance her hectic schedule and time with husband Chris Ivery and their kids Stella, Sienna and Eli.

In fact, Ellen started her family just years after landing the starring role of Meredith Grey on the hit drama series in 2005. Following her nuptials with the record producer in 2007, Ellen and Chris welcomed eldest daughter Stella in 2009. The Hollywood couple expanded their family when daughter Sienna arrived in 2014, followed by son Eli in 2016.

She may have a habit of making motherhood look easy, but the SAG Award winner is open about her struggles with parenthood from time to time. Ellen even once revealed she often feels remorseful when leaving her kids to go work as an actress.

“It is challenging. I have my days where I feel really guilty that I’ve been here every day if I have to work a lot,” she previously shared with Entertainment Tonight. “But the truth is I’m in a very blessed situation … I am so lucky.”

While Ellen pointed out “all working moms have their challenges,” she considers herself to be “fortunate” because she can “afford help” thanks to her career. “I think everything in my life is a blessing,” Ellen added. “I’ve got my little challenges, but they’re insignificant compared to what real working moms go through.”

As a mama in showbiz, Ellen couldn’t feel more grateful to have Chris by her side. The TV producer proved her love is stronger than ever as she dedicated a sweet Instagram post to the entertainment guru in honor of Father’s Day in 2018.

“This man has been my rock … my soulmate … my protector, and has given me the three greatest blessings in my life,” she gushed at the time. “I don’t know how I got so lucky, but wow am I grateful. I don’t take one minute with you or our beautiful babies for granted. Thank you for your love CI… you are my everything.”

