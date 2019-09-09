Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has finally met Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s son, Archie, and, according to her, the baby is the spitting image of dear ol’ dad. Ellen opened up about it on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was updating fans about her amazing summer vacation in Amsterdam with wife Portia de Rossi.

“Here’s a sentence I thought I would never say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan. I just want to say, it was an honor for them to meet me,” the 61-year-old talk show host joked. “Seriously, they are so amazing. They’re the cutest couple and so down to earth. And I just hate it, I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They’re just two of the most down to earth, compassionate people. They’re doing so much good for the world.”

Turns out Ellen said she and Portia are looking forward to working together with the royal couple on animal conservation, a cause close to her heart. That said, the beloved TV personality knew exactly what we all wanted to hear about from this epic meeting.

“I mean, I can’t tell you how sweet they are, but the most important thing is I got to hold little Archie, the baby. I fed Archie. I held Archie,” Ellen continued. “He weighs 15 pounds, which the exchange rate, I believe, is $17 here.”

Ellen was so smitten with the royal baby and, after taking one glance at him, the Finding Dory star noticed that he looked a lot like the Duke of Sussex. “He looks like Harry,” Ellen told her audience, displaying a funny picture that she drew of the little one.

“He actually has a perfect circular head. He looks just like Harry and he had more hair than I did at the time,” she joked about her image. “I spent a lot of my summer growing my hair out.”

In fact, when baby Archie was born on Monday, May 6, his parents couldn’t decide if he looked more like his mother or father. “Everyone says that babies changed so much over two weeks,” Harry said at the time. “We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over the next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

With his parents gorgeous looks, baby Archie will grow into one handsome young man!