Expect the unexpected! When Kauthar Hussain got up in the morning a few days ago, she had no clue she was going to meet her favorite celebrity couple, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

“I ran into Ellen and Portia at the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam, where I usually take my friends for lunch. I saw Ellen and Portia walk in with their friends. They took a seat and had their lunch. I didn’t want to bother them for a photo,” she exclusively recalled to Closer Weekly about her recent encounter. “When I looked up again, both Ellen and Portia were no longer at their table so I thought they had left.”

It wasn’t until Kauthar got up to use the restroom that she realized her chances of meeting Ellen, 61, and Portia, 46, wasn’t over. “Just a few moments later I went to the bathroom only to run into them. I had a nice chat with them,” she gushed. “They were very laid back.”

Not only did Kauthar have a great time meeting her idols but they were exactly how she had always imagined. “Portia was very sweet; she asked me to get my phone so she could take a picture of me and Ellen,” she recalled. “In person they are very kind and laid back.”

“There’s a very relaxing energy around them. Obviously such a sweet couple too, as they left walking hand in hand,” Kauthar continued. “Even at their table, Portia was making sure Ellen got everything she needed. We could tell Portia is extremely caring and loving.”

However, the best part of Kauthar’s meet-and-greet was when Ellen told her that they’ll see each other again in the future. “SHE SAID “TILL WE MEET AGAIN” 😭❤️#SheHuggedMe #NeverTakingAShowerAgain,” Kauthar gushed via Instagram, sharing the photo of her and Ellen for the world to see.

So lucky!

Reporting by Diana Cooper