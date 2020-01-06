What a team! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were nothing but smiles at the Golden Globes — and they decided to match in quite the suits.

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2008 — arrived at the awards show in Los Angeles, and of course turned heads. The daytime talk show host, 61, wore a black dress shirt under a beautiful shimmering blazer — with matching pants too, and some black shoes.

As for the actress, 46, she sported a three piece black suit, with a skinny dark tie. The famous pair held each other close, as they playfully posed for the cameras.

The TV personality has always gushed about her longtime wife. “She’s fantastic, she’s very, very funny,” Ellen once said while on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.“She makes me laugh, which is really important.” The Finding Dory star also revealed just how open her love was when it came to her stand-up special called Relatable.

“We’ve been together for 15 years and she had never seen me do stand-up, because I hadn’t done stand up in 15 years so when I made the deal, she was like, ‘Why are you adding this to your plate? You have so much going on, this is just going to be stressful,’” she explained.

“But then when she saw me do stand-up, she just loved it and she went to every single performance and gave me notes,” Ellen continued. “It was great because then she’d tell me if I did something one night a little bit better or if I missed, [she’d say] ‘You forgot to do this!’ She got way into it. She wants me to go on tour.”

Back in August 2019, Ellen also had nothing but sweet words for the Arrested Development alum on their 11th anniversary. “Happy anniversary, Portia,” the comedian captioned a cute post she shared on August 16 via Instagram. “11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person.” Ellen posted a lovely pic of the pair on their wedding day along with the message.

This is one duo that we know has so much love for another. We always adore seeing them!