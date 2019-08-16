One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples is celebrating a special milestone. Ellen DeGeneres took to social media on Friday, August 16, to wish longtime wife Portia de Rossi a very happy 11th anniversary. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host gushed about her loving partner in a touching tribute she shared to Instagram.

“Happy anniversary, Portia,” Ellen captioned the heartwarming post she shared on Friday, August 16. “11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person.” Along with her loving words, the 61-year-old shared the cutest snapshot of the two on their wedding day back in August 2008. Ellen and Portia, 46, can be seen adorably smiling while holding hands in their suit and gown.

Fans seemed to be bitten by lovebug as they flooded the comments with sweet messages for the adorable twosome. “Wow, how perfect they look together! Happy anniversary guys!! Best wishes!” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “This makes me want to be in love!” A third fan gushed, “Beautiful. Just beautiful. Happy anniversary. Many more happy and healthy ones to come!!!”

The sweet lovebirds met for the first time at a party in 2000, but didn’t start dating until shortly after running into each other in Los Angeles in 2004. At the time when they first crossed paths, Portia was not open with her sexuality as it wasn’t as accepted as it is today. It wasn’t until a year into their relationship that the Ally McBeal actress opened up about being gay.

“Just being a couple — being able to walk down a red carpet holding her hand, that’s exciting for me,” she told the Advocate in 2005. “I respect her so much. She was so courageous and so loud in ’97, and now she is doing something that is more subliminal. She’s changing the world, she really is, and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

It was then in 2008 when everything changed for Portia and Ellen. The loving couple tied the knot that year shortly after the Supreme Court of California made it legal for same-sex couples to get married. Amazing!

Even though they made their marriage official 11 years ago, the famous comedian believes their bond is stronger than ever. While appearing on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in May, Ellen opened up about her relationship with her Aussie lover. “She’s fantastic, she’s very, very funny,” the TV personality gushed about her other half. “She makes me laugh, which is really important.”

We hope Ellen and Portia have the best anniversary ever!