There’s nothing Dylan Dreyer can’t do! The meteorologist and her husband, Brian Fichera, took a trip to Lake Tahoe for a very exciting competition set to kick off this week.

Dylan, 41, is gearing up to compete in the American Century Championship, a golf tournament where sports and entertainment stars are going head-to-head on the course. Brian, 36, will be serving as his wife’s caddy during the event.

The weather anchor shared her whereabouts in an Instagram post along with a photo carrying her case of golf clubs into the airport on Wednesday, July 12. Once Dylan landed in Lake Tahoe, she headed to the golf course to get in some practice rounds. She is set to compete against other stars on Friday, July 14, with her hubby by her side.

Since the competition required Dylan to travel across the country, she skipped out on hosting Today. Maria Shriver served as the guest anchor alongside Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. She was thrilled to fill in for Dylan on the talk show and gushed over her latest travels.

“I’m with three of my favorite people. I’m great. Summer is great,” Maria, 67, told her cohosts. “I was over in Berlin for the Special Olympics, and now I’m here with you. So, I’m having a great summer. I’m feeling great.”

Dylan’s Today cohosts will no doubt be cheering her on among the lineup of celebrities set to compete at the American Century Championship. The list of competitors includes Tony Romo, Don Cheadle, Colin Jost, Alfonso Ribeiro and Jack Wagner along with their caddies.

Caddying on the golf course is a role that Brian has become increasingly familiar with over the past few years. Dylan previously competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year. The first day of the competition kicked off on January 19. Dylan was absent from Today during the event.

The couple explained their decision to not bring their kids, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, on the trip.

“They’re in school and I don’t want to take them out,” she told Hello! Magazine at the time. “So, my husband is my caddy and it’s our first trip away without the kids in many years.”