Karina Smirnoff proved she has the cutest little boy as she shared the first-ever photo of son Theo Gabriel‘s face. The Dancing With the Stars alum showed off her tot’s glowing smile more than seven months after welcoming her only child.

“My everything!” the 42-year-old gushed alongside the pic of Theo on Tuesday, November 3, adding the hashtags “the love of my life,” “my world” and “baby boy” at the end of her post.

Instagram/KarinaSmirnoff

In the pic, the professional dancer’s brown-eyed cutie smiled for the camera while he sat in his stroller in white animal-themed pajamas and a matching hat. Theo displayed his mom’s “I voted” sticker on his chest after Karina cast her ballot on election day.

Since she welcomed her beautiful baby boy in April 2020, the ballroom star has been tight-lipped regarding details about Theo, including the identity of his father. While chatting with fellow DWTS alum Anna Trebunskaya via Instagram Live in May, Karina dished why she decided to be so private when it comes to her family.

“It’s not that I’m hiding him by any means, but the Russian Orthodox religion is, you’re not taking the baby out and showing it right away,” the season 13 DWTS winner explained of why she wasn’t uploading pics of Theo. “Usually, we take a month to make sure the baby’s strong before we introduce him to the world.”

Considering this is Karina’s first time being a mom, she’s still learning everything there is to know about parenthood. Although her days used to be filled with dancing and traveling the world, she’s now preoccupied with raising her little bundle of joy.

Shutterstock

“If I’m not changing him, I’m feeding him, if I’m not feeding him, I’m changing him,” she explained to her pal. “And the farts, oh my God, the farts are so loud. When I’m holding him and he does it and the whole family looks at me, I’m like, ‘It’s not me, it’s him!'”

Despite her little one’s hilarious tendencies, the Famously Single star said she can already tell Theo has her completely wrapped around his finger. “I think he’s already manipulating me,” she adorably shared. “He’s like ‘Wah, wah,’ and I take him in my arms, and he is like [smiling].”

We can’t wait to see more pics of baby Theo!