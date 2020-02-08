Always in his heart. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson’s funeral, as he shared some touching words.

“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had one more shot,” the 47-year-old said at his dad’s service on Friday, February 7. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye … to say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.”

The former wrestler continued and revealed how he learned that his father had passed away. “I was on my way to work, the other day on January 15 and I was just pulling into work and we were shooting that day and it was the very first day of production,” he recalled. “[My wife] Lauren was with our babies, she was with my mom and she said, ‘You know, I really can’t talk … I think you should call Cora though’, so, of course, I called Cora.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“You know how you have those moments where you try and shake yourself out of it, and you’re like, ‘No, it’s not a dream. … My dad’s gone,’” Dwayne said. “In that moment, I just thought ‘Well, what do I need to do? What’s the next thing that I need to do?’ … And I heard a voice say, ‘Well, hey, the show must go on,’ and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that.”

The WWE Hall of Famer was 75 when he died. His famous son was quick to post a beautiful tribute to him just two days later. “I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world,” the Jumanji: The Next Level actor wrote alongside a a video clip of his father in the wrestling ring.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar,” Dwayne gushed. “The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities.” Amazing!

We know that Dwayne will always keep his dad in his heart!