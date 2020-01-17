RIP. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reflected on his dad Rocky Johnson’s amazing career and personality — two days after the 75-year-old passed away.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world,” the 47-year-old captioned a video clip of his father in the wrestling ring on Friday, January 17. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities.”