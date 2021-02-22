Drew Barrymore Is Living Happily Ever After With Her 2 Kids! See the Star’s Best Parenting Quotes

When it comes to motherhood, Drew Barrymore can’t help but gush over her two kids, Olive and Frankie. The Santa Clarita Diet star has been crushing her role as a mom, and not even her best parenting quotes can prove how much she loves her daughters.

“They’re my favorite people on the planet,” Drew told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, noting being a mother has made her “such a better” person. “I always love and try to live on the high road. I think you feel best when you behave or react or come from the ‘high road’ place. My kids have elevated that in a way for me that is indescribable.”

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial alum shares her beloved youngsters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. Drew and the Intern actor married in 2012 and that same year, they welcomed their first child, Olive. After experiencing parenthood for the first time, the former couple’s second daughter, Frankie, was born in 2014.

Drew and Will raised their kiddos together for a few years, but in 2016, they called it quits. At the time they announced their divorce, the two shared a statement, revealing their children will be their “first priority” going forward.

“Sadly, our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” Drew and Will told People. “Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually, you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

Since going their separate ways, Drew has focused on being the best mom while amicably coparenting with her ex. Though it’s certainly not easy at times, the Charlie’s Angels actress said it’s all about having respect and “the tone you set.”

“You can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long,” she shared during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. “And that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just I think what’s making everything feel safe for my kids and that’s really the intention I had as a parent ― was how do my kids have this incredible sense of freedom inside their heart because they know I’ve got them, and their dad’s got them, and [the rest of their family’s got them].”

