Being a working mom isn’t easy, just ask Drew Barrymore! The iconic actress revealed she “felt sad” for her daughters, Olive and Frankie, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“Between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first — and I hate feeling overwhelmed,” the 45-year-old beauty shared with InStyle for the magazine’s August Badass Women Issue. “It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children.”

Shutterstock

It wasn’t until the Santa Clarita Diet star “realized that [she] had to get out from under it,” Drew continued. “I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself … it’s sick.”

Aside from homeschooling Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, the 50 First Dates alum opened up about how she copes with everything going on in the world. The doting mom — who shares her girls with ex-husband Will Kopelman — said she doesn’t “watch the news in front of” her children. “I worry about the images,” Drew explained.

However, the Charlie’s Angels star noted she doesn’t “believe in bringing them up in any type of bubble.” On top of taking Olive and Frank to “the Women’s March,” Drew said she’s doing everything she can to educate her daughters on racism and other injustices. “They’re very aware, and we’re reading a lot of books and discussing it.”

Although Drew pointed out she faces many challenges as a mom, she couldn’t feel more grateful for Olive and Frankie. “Obviously, I’m most proud of my two daughters,” she gushed to the outlet. “Nothing in my life’s journey was like, ‘It’s gonna happen for you.’ And having kids was not something I wanted to get wrong. So I waited a long time.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Considering Drew dedicates her life to her kiddos, it’s no surprise she puts pressure on herself to be the best mom ever. Earlier this year, the Golden Globe winner — who was previously married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 — explained why she had such a rough transition in lockdown.

“The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I am three weeks in, I got this,’ … I cried every day, all day long,” Drew shared during an appearance on Today in April. Not only did she jokingly compare the experience to being the “messiest plate [she] ever held in [her] life,” but the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial actress also praised educators for making homeschooling look easy.

“To be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker … I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, and teachers have children?’ Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids?” she continued at the time. “Have they had their children in the classroom? How did this all work? I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did.”

Don’t be too hard on yourself, Drew, you’re doing a great job!