Wow! Drew Barrymore put her mom skills to the test as she built an epic fort inside her home with daughters Olive and Frankie. The Santa Clarita Diet star showed off the impressive creation as she turned her living room into a massive fortress to entertain her children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sunday fun with kids!” Drew, 45, captioned a video post on Instagram on June 15. The doting mom had their massive fort on full display as she panned around her living room, revealing the handful of fun spots to hide as they covered cardboard boxes, baby gates and pieces of furniture with large blankets. “Things to do at home,” she added via hashtag.

MEGA

The 50 First Dates alum — who shares Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with ex-husband Will Kopelman — revealed they even personalized parts of the fort. As she unveiled a secret cubby, which featured coloring supplies, water bottles and snacks, the outside of the cardboard box read “Frankie’s Claw Machine” in messy red handwriting. So cute!

It seems Drew has no problem being stuck at home with the kids since she’s such a dedicated and loving mama to her brood. However, the Golden Globe winner revealed she actually “felt paralyzed” as she struggled to stay on top of her mom duties earlier in quarantine.

“The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I am three weeks in, I got this,’ … I cried every day, all day long,” Drew candidly told host Savannah Guthrie during an appearance on Today in mid-April. The Charlie’s Angels actress even jokingly compared parenting in lockdown to being the “messiest plate [she] ever held in [her] life.”

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial alum — who was married to Will, 41, from 2012 to 2016 — explained she “tried to find a routine” to help keep Olive and Frankie occupied. “Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the chalk and do hopscotch, board games … make it inventive,” she shared. “Then school started and it went out the window.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Drew pointed out how “challenging” it was to adapt to a new environment while also homeschooling her kids. “To be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker … I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, and teachers have children?’ Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids?” she stated. “Have they had their children in the classroom? How did this all work? I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did.”

It looks like Drew finally got the hang of parenting amid the pandemic!