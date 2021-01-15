Drew Barrymore’s Home Is Her Sanctuary! Take a Tour Inside the Star’s L.A. Residence

Drew Barrymore‘s home is her happy place. The Santa Clarita Diet star resides in a breathtaking mansion in Los Angeles with her two kids, Olive and Frankie. Every now and then, fans will get lucky and Drew will give a glimpse inside her luxurious living quarters.

The Charlie’s Angels alum’s stunning mansion has been her complete sanctuary amid the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, Drew opened up about what life has been like quarantining in her massive abode with her daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Drew revealed in order to keep her kiddos entertained at home, they’ve been playing their favorite board games. “Games never go out of style,” she told Elle Decor, noting they’ve also watched a ton of Disney movies. “I have no time to myself, I will tell you that much!”

Fortunately for Drew, the 50 First Dates actress’ L.A. estate has more than enough space for Olive and Frankie to run around. In addition to the multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, Drew’s abode boasts an open living area that leads into the kitchen, a playroom for her girls, a large backyard and much more.

In one of Drew’s bedrooms, the beloved star placed white circular end tables next to a queen-sized bed. She also offset the white wallpaper — that featured a black print of a lion’s face — with deep red curtains. Drew showed off the portion of her house on Instagram while playing a board game with one of her kiddos.

The former E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star also gave a glimpse inside her spacious living room in June 2020. At the time, Drew flaunted her gorgeous hardwood floors, stark white kitchen and lavish furniture while enjoying “Sunday fun” with her youngsters.

The doting mom of two has been doing everything she can to keep Olive and Frankie entertained at home, but like other parents, Drew has had her fair share of struggles. Although she’s adjusted to life in lockdown by now, Drew said she was extremely overwhelmed by the challenges earlier in 2020.

“The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I am three weeks in, I got this,’ … I cried every day, all day long,” she told host Savannah Guthrie on Today in April, noting it was very difficult to juggle her roles as her kids’ “teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian [and] the caretaker.”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Drew’s L.A. home!