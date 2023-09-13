Being a grandfather is so rewarding and blissful for Dr. Phil McGraw! The television personality and his wife, Robin McGraw, are the proud grandparents of several sweet grandkids.

How Many Grandchildren Does Dr. Phil Have?

Dr. Phil has two children and four grandchildren. The talk show host married Robin in 1976 after “accidentally” meeting through his youngest sister, Brenda.

“It was love at first sight — well, maybe at the end of the first night,” Robin told Closer in April 2018 of her instant connection with Phil. “But I actually knew that first evening I sat and visited with him that he was The One.”

The couple welcomed their eldest son, Jay McGraw, three years after their nuptials in 1979. Their second child, Jordan McGraw, was born in 1986. Family has always remained at the center of Phil and Robin’s universe over the years.

Who Are Dr. Phil’s Grandkids?

Jay married his wife, Erica Dahm, in 2006. They welcomed daughter Avery in 2010 and son London in 2011.

“They live nearby, so we like to spend a lot of time with them,” Phil told Closer of his bond with his two eldest grandkids in October 2016.

Phil and Robin have absolutely loved watching their boys become parents to their own little ones.

“Jay’s a great dad, and I tried to lead by example by showing him [the importance of] investing time in your kids,” Phil said. “I coached basketball for 14 years with my boys, and Robin and I never missed a game!”

Courtesy of Jay McGraw/Instagram

Jay is very appreciative of everything Phil has taught him about being a good dad.

“I know for a fact that I wouldn’t be where I am, or who I am if it weren’t for my dad. He sets the bar very high,” Jay insisted. “People say he’s very tough, but if you really pay attention, he’s equally as supportive and he’s always got a good answer that makes sense.”

Jordan found love with his wife, Morgan Stewart, whom he wed in 2020. In 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter, Row. Their second child, son Grey, arrived in 2022.

Courtesy of Morgan Stewart/Instagram

Phil and Robin cherish all of the memories made when Avery, London, Row and Grey come to visit their gorgeous Beverly Hills home.

“They get to make anything, and I mean anything, in the kitchen,” the doting grandpa gushed over time spent with the little kids. “Avery’s specialty is Sprite-granola-cookie-bread-rose-petals-salt-and-pepper soup with jalapeños. But she does not eat it!”