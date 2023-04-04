The perfect place! Dr. Phil McGraw loves cuddling up on the couch with his wife, Robin McGraw, in their gorgeous Beverly Hills home. The couple, who wed in 1976, absolutely love spending time in the living room, one of the coziest spots in the house.

The psychologist and his beloved purchased their California abode in 2010 for $29.5 million, according to multiple reports. The 15,000-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and the spacious living room of their dreams.

The decor in the room is full of flare, with colorful pieces of furniture, including a teal suede sofa that has been seen in multiple Instagram photos shared on Phil and Robin’s accounts. There are beautiful vases, books and statues throughout the room to make it feel like a cozy escape from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Fans of the TV personality know that he enjoys decorating the space for the holidays each year with colorful decor and festive lights. Phil and Robin always show off the final look of their living room after decking the halls just in time for the holiday season. “I love this season,” Robin gushed in an Instagram caption showing off some of her Christmas decor in her living room and foyer.

In December 2022, they filled the space with multiple Christmas trees and life-size teddy bears for each of their grandkids.

Phil and Robin are parents to sons Jordan and Jay McGraw. Jordan and his wife, Morgan Stewart, share two kids together, daughter Row and son Grey, while Jay is a dad to daughter Avery and son London, whom he shares with his wife, Erica Dunn.

The kiddos are always in for a treat when they go over to their grandparents’ house, from the fun board games they get to play to the delicious treats Phil and Robin provide for them. Spending time with the little ones in their stunning home is something the doting grandma and grandpa do not take for granted.

“[Parenting] is a heavy job and it’s an important job,” Robin told Closer in December 2014. “But when you are a grandparent, you don’t have to worry about any of that – it’s all reward!”

The longtime couple have also thrown several New Year’s celebrations in their entertainment area over the years. The Dr. Phil host and the podcaster sure know how to have a good time from the comfort of their own home!

Scroll below to see photos of Phil and Robin’s living room.