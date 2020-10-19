Donny Osmond can’t help but miss taking the stage alongside his sister, Marie Osmond, during their former Donny & Marie residency. The iconic performer reminisced on the “good old days” while enjoying a Las Vegas vacation with his wife, Debbie Osmond.

“Spending a nice weekend in Vegas with Debbie,” the 62-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 17. “Remember the good old days? Seems like forever ago this building looked a little different.”

In his post, Donny shared a snap of him standing in front of the Flamingo Hotel & Resort where they performed for over 11 years. Throughout their residency, a massive billboard of Marie, 61, and the Masked Singer alum’s famous faces displayed across the casino’s front wall.

Since Donny and Marie ended their legendary run in Sin City late last year, the former teen idol has been updating fans on the status of their billboard. The month after taking their last bows in November 2019, Donny shared a hilarious pic of their then-faded faces.

“The ghost of Donny still remains,” he jokingly captioned a pic of hotel’s refurbished walls in mid-December. Even though the I Can See Your Voice star was nearly unnoticeable on the billboard, his stunning sister’s photo had yet to be fully erased.

Donny and Marie first began their epic Las Vegas residency in 2008. Although the show initially started as a six-week gig, the Talk alum and the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer ended up rocking the stage at the Flamingo Hotel for more than a decade.

The superstar siblings announced they were putting an end to their show in March 2019. During their appearance on Good Morning America, Donny and the “Paper Roses” songstress said they had the “time of their lives.”

“It’s been rumored that we’re bringing Donny and Marie to an end here in Las Vegas. We’re here to say it’s official,” the “Morning Side of the Mountain” singers shared, noting the decision to end their residency was “very, very hard.”

Even though Donny and Marie are focusing on their own careers nowadays, they aren’t against working together on projects if the opportunity comes along. “Who knows — maybe sometime in the future we’ll get together again to sing ‘A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the handsome hunk exclusively told Closer Weekly in March 2019. “There’s a bond here that will never be broken.”

