It’s over. They thrilled and entertained us for over a decade in Las Vegas, but Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond are saying so long now that their residency has wrapped up — and the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer has a special person to thank.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I owe the biggest thank you of all to my dear sister who worked so hard, side-by-side with me all of these years,” Donny, 61, said via Instagram late Saturday, November 16. The Masked Singer alum also had more to say in his farewell message.

“After 11 years and 1,730 shows, we just concluded the final performance of our #DonnyandMarie Las Vegas residency,” the entertainer wrote alongside a photo with his only sister, 60. “I want to express my deepest thanks to everyone who came to see the show during our 11-year run here in Vegas. You’ve traveled from all over the world to see us perform. We feel and sincerely appreciate your loyal support.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

Donny also thanked the people behind the scenes who worked tirelessly. “Our show and our Vegas residency here at @flamingovegas would not have been possible without our phenomenal crew, stage manager, video director, band, dancers, wardrobe and makeup teams, maitre d’s, ushers and staff at @flamingovegas,” he gushed. “Your warmth, energy and skill are irreplaceable. I’ll miss all of you.”

Fans were loving the gracious post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Thank you for the memories,” one person said. “You’re the best! So happy for you and Marie! Congrats on 11 years. Been to your shows and loved every one. Looking forward to your new journey.”

In March 2019, the famous siblings announced that they would be wrapping up their long-running, successful show. The decision was “very, very hard,” Donny said on Good Morning America. But what’s next for the duo?

“Who knows — maybe sometime in the future we’ll get together again to sing ‘A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the Dancing With the Stars champion exclusively told Closer Weekly. “There’s a bond here that will never be broken.”

We are excited to see their next steps!