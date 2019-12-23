So funny! Since Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond ended their residency at the Flamingo resort in Las Vegas, the hotel has begun to take down their massive billboard promoting the show. But since they haven’t erased every last trace of the singing duo outside the venue, Donny joked that he looks like the “ghost” of his former self on the building’s refurbished walls.

“The ghost of Donny still remains. 😁#DonnyandMarie @flamingovegas,” the 62-year-old hilariously wrote via Instagram alongside a pic of the billboard.

His fans also thought the post was funny. “Oh my gosh … I got a real chuckle out of that!!” one of his followers wrote in the comments section. Another added, “Lol … that cheered me up. Thanks for making me smile ❤️,” and a third said, “Ha! Perfect!!!”

In the middle of November, Donny and his sister, Marie, ended their 11-year run at the Flamingo resort in Las Vegas. In honor of their final show, they both shared touching tributes to Instagram.

“Well we made it over the finish line and I only limped a little!! 😂♥️ Last night as ‘Donny and Marie’ we sang together again but this time was for the last time,” the “Paper Roses” singer wrote on Sunday, November 17. “I’m not losing him, we are, after all, still brother and sister and I’ll see him at Christmas 😂But ‘Donny and Marie’ will be different now. Change is a good reminder that it’s the only thing in life that IS consistent. 😉But this is one of those times when it isn’t easy to move forward without tears.”

Shutterstock

In a previous interview with Closer Weekly, Marie opened up about her extremely close bond with Donny. “There’s this thing called DNA that kind of like makes you close,” she joked. “Donny and I, we have so much history together. Even though we had our own careers and I did my thing for years and he did his, I mean, we’re family.”

Even though we had to come to terms that Donny and Marie will no longer be performing in Las Vegas together, we’re still sad to see them go. Hopefully, the Flamingo resort will take a very long time cleaning off that billboard!