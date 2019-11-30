There’s no stopping Dolly Parton, who currently has a popular series on Netflix called Heartstrings — and the singer reveals that each song presented is quite special to her.

“Every story started with a song. The lyrics from each song in #Heartstrings are so close to my heart!” the 73-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 30. She also included little snippets from such classic tunes like “Jolene,” “If I had Wings,” and “Two Doors Down.” Check out the post below!

After asking fans, “which episode” from the series is their favorite, Dolly lovers took to the comments section to respond. “They were all so good, it’s so hard to choose one,” a commenter said. Another added, “Hard to choose a favorite because I loved them all. ‘Sugar Hill’ produced some blubbering tears.”

Just recently, the iconic performer opened up about the inspiration behind her massive hit “Jolene,” and revealed that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, was actually a big part of it. “The real story was about my husband,” Dolly said during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“This woman I tell the story about, this girl that worked at the bank when we first got married, this beautiful redhead and he’s spending more time at the bank than we had money and I thought, ‘Well that ain’t gonna work out too good,” she continued, while then giving host Jimmy Fallon an update on the mysterious woman.

“Just so you know, I did see Jolene not long ago. She’s not so hot now,” the entertainer joked. “She used to have that beautiful red hair and now she’s gray. She used to have a little tight butt. Now, it’s a tight spot getting her butt through the door now. She used to wear a D-cup — now she’s wearing Depends.” Too funny!

Dolly Parton‘s Heartstrings is currently playing on Netflix and includes appearances by Julianne Hough, Melissa Leo and Kathleen Turner. We can’t wait to see what other classic songs appear on the series!