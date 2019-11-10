We all know the name Dolly Parton — as she is one of the most colorful and notable people in the industry today. But not many know of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who has always supported her, even while he has shied away from the bright Hollywood spotlight.

The country music icon, 73, and her man, 77, tied the knot in 1966 in Georgia. The pair never had any children, but have dedicated their life to one another — even if over the decades they have rarely been seen together in public. “I always say, ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do,” the 9 to 5 star once gushed to People. “We’ve been together most of our lives.”

Dolly also revealed that her love of 53 years always enjoys seeing her when she’s all dolled up. “He knows I’m always going to kind of be fixed up for him because I don’t believe in going home and being a slouch,” the singer told the outlet. “He doesn’t care what I wear as long as I’m happy. He loves me the way I am.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Who is Carl Thomas Dean?

Carl was born July 20, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, to parents Virginia and Edgar.

What does he do?

Carl is currently retired from running an asphalt road-paving business in Nashville.

He keeps it low-key

Not only is Carl never seen at big Hollywood events with his wife, but Dolly once admitted that her husband didn’t take her out to a fancy dinner when they first started dating — although she was all about it. “When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald’s,” the legend recalled.

“We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!” Dolly added.

AFFI/Shutterstock

He has a great sense of humor

“He makes me laugh all the time,” the I Am A Rainbow author told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the world premiere of her Netflix series Heartstrings on October 29. “We both have a warped sense of humor. It is one of the things that has kept us together all of this time.”

He doesn’t like the Hollywood chaos

“He would never come to thing like this because he hates the commotion, but he is proud of me” Dolly said at the event in Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

How is he today?

According to Dolly, Carl is doing “great” these days and they “have a lot of fun together.” So incredible to hear!