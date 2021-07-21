Dolly Parton Wears 'Playboy' Bunny Costume For Husband Carl's Birthday

Courtesy of Dolly Parton/Instagram

Dolly Parton‘s dream of posing in the iconic black Playboy bunny costume again on the cover of the men’s magazine at the age of 75 may not have come true, but that’s not stopping the country legend. She donned the iconic outfit in honor of her husband Carl Dean‘s 79th birthday and is sharing with fans how sexy she looks!

In the July 20 Instagram video, Dolly said, “Remember how I said some time back that I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.”

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that. And I hope he agrees, what do you think?” Dolly said with an adorable giggle. The couple wed on May 30, 1966.

The “Jolene” singer described how she donned the Playboy bunny costume to do a photo shoot and even had a cover made of “the old-new Dolly,” referring to how she appeared on the cover in the strapless black bodysuit, bunny ears and white bow tie in 1978.

Dolly then held up a framed side-by-side of her Playboy cover from 43 years ago, next to the one she was wearing today. “In the first one, remember this? I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now,” the country queen sassed about how amazing she looks. “He’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope,” Dolly added, with a wink at the camera about Carl’s hoped for reaction.

“Anyway, I’m going to go in and surprise him in my little bunny suit. So, what do you think? Do you think Playboy should at least pay me for the photo shoot?” she joked at the end of the video, including a still shot of her in the costume, bending over to show Carl the framed side-by-side photos.

Dolly humble bragged in the caption that “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!” With the music icon looking so good in a Playboy bunny costume at her age, Carl is one lucky man!