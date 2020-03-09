Country singer Dolly Parton has some big plans for her 75th birthday in January 2021! The 74-year-old revealed she wants to celebrate another year around the sun by gracing the cover of Playboy again.

“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine,” she said on 60 Minutes Australia on Saturday, March 8. “See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Shutterstock

In October 1978, the “Jolene” singer posed for Playboy at age 32 wearing the iconic black bunny ears and the low-cut bodysuit. When asked if she would wear the same outfit again, Dolly jokingly said “maybe” because her “boobs are still the same.”

“I could probably use it,” the 9 to 5 star revealed.

Dolly also said she doesn’t think her body will drastically change as she gets older. “I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have,” the nine-time Grammy-Award winner revealed. “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

Aging is the last of Dolly’s worries. “Even when I’m 90, I’ll still probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup and bigger hair,” she said.

Shutterstock

If anything’s for certain, it’s that the “Islands in the Stream” musician will age gracefully and will continue to be an inspiration for many people. For Dolly’s 74th birthday on Sunday, January 19, Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to give the A-lister a sweet shout-out.

“Happy Birthday @DollyParton! Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of meeting Dolly,” the Legally Blonde actress said. “From her vocals to her songwriting skills, her talent is boundless … and can we talk about her amazing sense of style?! So much love and respect for this woman!”

We hope Dolly gets everything she deserves for her 75th birthday, including the cover of Playboy magazine!