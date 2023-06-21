Thankful for his loving family! Dick Van Dyke’s four kids have always supported his award-winning projects in Hollywood. The Mary Poppins actor has shared rare family photos and insight into the joys of fatherhood with his fans over the years.

Dick experienced parenthood for the first time when he welcomed his eldest child, son Christian Van Dyke, with his first wife, Margie Willett, in 1950. The former couple also welcomed kids Barry Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke and Stacy Van Dyke before their 1984 divorce.

The Emmy Award winner married his second wife, Arlene Silver, in 2012. The pair love spending time with his kids and grandchildren. In June 2023, Dick posted photos of his family on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day.

“I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting,” he sweetly captioned the post. “But I’m amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father’s Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great-grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!!”

Fans of the acting icon loved seeing the rare glimpse of his kids on social media. Many left touching comments under the post.

“If there was a Nobel prize for bringing happiness to the world, you’d own it,” one follower wrote.

Dick also received a moving comment from actor Richard Epcar, whom he worked with in the past.

“You’re an incredible person, Mr. Van Dyke!” the voice actor gushed. “One of the highlights of my career was working with you on Highway to Heaven and Diagnosis Murder. You are an inspiration and incredibly kind! Please stick around for a long, long time! Happy belated Father’s Day!”

It’s no surprise that Dick is so well-loved in Hollywood by his costars, colleagues and friends. The dad of four has been performing on stage, television and in films since the early ‘50s.

His kids also earned several acting credits, sharing the screen with their dad on a number of occasions, including joining him on The Dick Van Dyke Show and The New Dick Van Dyke Show. Dick starred in the series Diagnosis Murder, which Barry also acted in, from 1993 to 2001.

“My son Barry has been on from the beginning,” Dick once said in 2000. “At one point or another, I’ve had all four of [Barry’s] kids on the show.”

Scroll below to see Dick’s rare family photos over the years.