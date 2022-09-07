Since the early ‘50s, Dick Van Dyke knew that Hollywood was where he was destined to be. The legendary actor proved to be a man of many talents, singing, dancing and acting for more than 70 years. Keep scrolling for an update on where he is now.

How Did Dick Van Dyke Start His Career?

Dick, born Richard Wayne Van Dyke in 1925, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. It was then that he found a passion for show business, performing in several variety shows and serving as a radio announcer during the war. When he returned home, he became a local radio DJ before setting his sights on Broadway.

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Missouri native made his Broadway debut in 1959’s The Girls Against the Boys. The following year, he starred alongside Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie, earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

After finding success on Broadway, CBS enlisted Dick for the sitcom in which he became best known — The Dick Van Dyke Show. The popular series ran until 1966, bringing in top performers to share the screen with Dick including Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie and Carl Reiner. In between filming episodes of the hit program, the superstar appeared in Mary Poppins with Julie Andrews in 1964.

The Television Hall of Fame inductee landed several movie roles before returning to television with The New Dick Van Dyke Show in 1971. Dick also became a regular on The Carol Burnett Show before heading back to Broadway in 1980’s The Music Man.

What Is Dick Van Dyke’s Net Worth?

Dick has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor has his decades on television and in films to thank for his whopping fortune. But the television personality has always been dedicated to giving back.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dick showed up at the Malibu Community Labor Exchange where job seekers were waiting in lines in the hopes of finding work. The Emmy winner began handing out money to those standing outside of the center.

“This isn’t the first time Dick has handed out cash to people in need. He’s a generous man who feels fortunate to be in the position he’s in today,” a friend explained to Closer in April 2021. “It’s not about publicity or making himself feel good. He genuinely wants to help.”

Is Dick Van Dyke Married?

Dick married his first wife, Margie Willett, in 1948. The couple had separated in the mid-70s after Dick met Michelle Triola, with whom he became romantically involved. He and Margie were officially divorced in 1984.

“She was feisty, smart and unlike Margie, knew the showbiz world inside out,” the longtime actor told The Guardian about Michelle in August 2016. “Margie and I divorced in 1984, and Michelle and I went on to have 35 very happy years together. We talked about marrying, but I could never get her to put a date in the diary.”

Michelle died in 2009 at the age of 76 after battling lung cancer. Dick met his second wife, Arlene Silver, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007. He quickly became friends with the makeup artist before realizing that their connection went a lot deeper. The pair got married in 2012.

“He is the most perfect human being,” Arlene gushed to Closer about her hubby in March 2022. “I’ve never met anyone so happy, so genuine, so amazing. He’s just like a happy pill.”

Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Does Dick Van Dyke Have Any Children?

Dick and Margie welcomed four children during their marriage: Christian, Barry, Carrie and Stacy. All of their children had brief stints in Hollywood in their early years, appearing on their father’s shows. Dick also has multiple grandchildren.

Where Is Dick Van Dyke Now?

From 1993 to 2001 Dick starred in the medical mystery series Diagnosis Murder. He appeared in the Murder 101 film series from 2006 to 2008. His recent roles include 2014’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.

In 2021, Dick was honored at the Kennedy Center. He attended the ceremony with his wife and was all smiles on the red carpet. “He’s in good health and doing well.

And it’s been easier for him to get out now that he’s been vaccinated,” his friend previously confided to Closer. “It’s no surprise he has a reputation as being one of the most down-to-earth, kindest and most well-liked men in the community.”