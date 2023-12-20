Dick Van Dyke's Kids: Meet Christian, Barry, Carrie and Stacy

Dick Van Dyke has been acting in Hollywood for the last seven decades, but the Mary Poppins alum never hesitated to put fatherhood at the top of his list. Throughout the years he starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Diagnosis: Murder and more, Dick always made his four kids, Christian Van Dyke, Barry Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke and Stacy Van Dyke, his No. 1 priority.

Dick experienced parenthood shortly after he married his first wife, Margie Willett, in 1948. The couple welcomed their eldest son, Christian, followed by son Barry. They later became the dad and mom of their daughters, Carrie Beth and Stacy. Nowadays, Dick is still enjoying watching his kids succeed while also being the best husband to his second wife, Arlene Silver, whom he married in 2012.

Scroll below to learn more Dick’s kids.