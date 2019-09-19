Awww! Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, took a little break from their busy lives in Hollywood to go on a nice stroll around Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 18.

Even though the two are great dancers who like to keep themselves physically fit, Derek said the No. 1 thing he likes to do the most with Hayley is just going out for a nice walk in the park.

“I know it sounds so stupid, but, like, I just kind of realized that because we were in Paris and London and Cannes, and we clocked 26 miles of walking. We just like to walk and hold hands,” the 34-year-old recently told Life & Style. “We are like an old couple. We are like, ‘Let’s go for a walk, babe.’ And we will walk, and it’s been 10 miles. Just looking at things, stopping at little stores, that is one of our favorite things to do.”

Aside from their long walks together, Derek and Hayley, 23, have been spending a lot of time together too. “I was on tour, so these past couple of weeks, we have just been moving in, new house and traveling, and it’s been cool,” he admitted. But will he and Hayley have a child together in the nearby future? Well, Derek says he’s more open to that than getting married.

“You know, it’s weird, actually. I feel like the bug that I have right now is more the kid,” he explained. The World of Dance judge also told Entertainment Tonight that he loves being around children.

“For me, if I ever have the opportunity to visit kids and just be around their energy and try to do some good in some way, even if it’s a small act, for me there is always time for that,” he gushed. “It doesn’t matter if I am going to 56 cities, touring around. There is always time to do some good in some way and for me it’s an absolute pleasure.”

Being famous has also taught him a lot about being grateful. “I am so thankful for the opportunity and the ability to do what I do, and to be able to come and help and serve in some way.” he added. “To dance and perform and be on stage, and to be able to share that joy with others, that is really special.”

