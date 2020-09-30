When Deborra-Lee Furness met Hugh Jackman on the set of Corelli in 1995, it wasn’t long before she realized he was “The One.” The Australian actress revealed the special moment she started falling in love with the Wolverine star while opening up about their enviable love story.

“He said he knew two weeks,” Deborra-Lee, 64, gushed during an episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame on Tuesday, September 29. As for the Shame star, she recalled a moment during a “dinner party” over two decades ago.

“I remember saying to him [as] he was cooking … I sat in the kitchen and I said, ‘You haven’t been coming to my trailer,’ because we used to hang out,” she explained. “And he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, I know, I haven’t.’ He [then] said, ‘I got a crush on you.’ And when he said that, I went, ‘I got a crush on you too.'”

After they finally “admitted” their feelings, Deborra-Lee and Hugh, 51, began their beautiful love story. “I don’t think we’ve ever spent a day apart [since],” she adorably quipped during her appearance on the Australian TV show. “We just had this amazing connection. I feel blessed that I experienced it and I feel like I’ve met my soulmate, whatever that is.”

The longtime lovebirds sealed the deal when they walked down the aisle less than a year later in 1996. The Jindabyne actress and the Golden Globe winner adopted their eldest son, Oscar, four years later in 2000, followed by the adoption of their youngest daughter, Ava, in 2005.

Even though the pair have been juggling their hectic Hollywood careers with their relationship and parenthood for a long time now, they’ve never let showbiz get in the way of their family. Because of this, Deborra-Lee said their marriage “gets better” and better.

“When you find a partner in crime, you grow together,” she explained. “Life is tough. When you have someone there [who] is so supportive and you can really stand buck naked — you have to when you got kids and life and whatever — you stand there buck naked, authentic, this is who it is … and you’re loved. There’s nothing better.”

Despite being over 35 years since Deborra-Lee and Hugh first crossed paths, the Greatest Showman star will never forget the moment they first locked eyes. Hugh wasn’t even looking to settle down at the time, but he couldn’t deny the instant attraction.

“There was something that clicked between us right away,” the Logan actor exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in 2017. “It was the feeling you get when you sense this connection that tells you this is the kind of woman you want in your life.”

