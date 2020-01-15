For D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place isn’t just a show — it’s a family. For the past four seasons, the 40-year-old actress has been playing Janet, an all-knowing being in the afterlife who can produce anything out of thin air, and spending time with costars like Kristen Bell and Ted Danson both on and off the set.

“About a year ago … Ted had the cast and our significant others over for a sleepover,” D’Arcy, who recently teamed up with Truvia, exclusively told Closer Weekly, raving about everyone’s “great” loved ones. “It was so fun!”

Andrew Eccles/NBC

“They have quite a house with a lot of beds, so everyone had their own room,” she added, revealing what Ted, 72, is like when you chill at home with him and his “lovely and amazing wife,” Mary Steenburgen. “[They] made us breakfast in the morning and it was just … I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

As for if the Cheers alum and Mary, 66, appearing like the perfect duo, D’Arcy is here to verify that as fact.

“They really are [the sweetest couple]!” the Bombshell star gushed. “Sometimes you wonder when a couple or a person seems like they’re sweet and seem like they love each other in the public eye, you’re kind of like, ‘What’s up with that?’ I couldn’t explain how good this couple is. They’re like truly everything you want!”

D’Arcy noted how “rare” it is for a show’s entire cast to have such lovely relationships — something that led to “a lot” of double dating throughout the show’s run. In fact, while you may think she just hung out with her gal pal Jameela Jamil all the time, D’Arcy admitted there was a lot of bonding with William Harper and Manny Jacinto‘s girlfriends too.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

As for Kristen, 39, and husband Dax Shepard, D’Arcy actually said she is lucky to call these two her neighbors!

“They’re the best. We hang out with them a lot,” she revealed about her and husband of about 10 years Jason Carden. “They live right down the street from us and we spend a lot of time with them and their girls. A lot of pool parties. They have a good hang house.”

“They do a lot of game nights but also they’ll just be like, ‘Hey, come over right now. We’re in the pool. Just come over and bring the dog,'” D’Arcy revealed of the Veronica Mars star, Dax, 45, and their kids. “It’s great to make — with this cast — true, real lifetime friends.”

The final season of The Good Place airs Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!