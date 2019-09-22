From his star-making role on Cheers to his current gig on The Good Place, Ted Danson has been nominated for an Emmy 17 times and won twice. But ask him what his greatest achievement has been, and his answer is a refreshing surprise.

“I haven’t had one yet,” the actor exclusively told Closer Weekly at the recent SeaChange Summer Party in LA. “I’ll have to get back to you on that one.”

Among his most impressive accomplishments has been his marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Mary Steenburgen, 66; the couple will celebrate their 25th anniversary next year. What’s the secret to their longevity as a couple? “Being married to Mary,” gushes Ted, 71. “We are lucky enough that we both get the joke in life. Her willingness to take incredible chances, her exuberance in life and her deep kindness are really admirable. She’s an amazing actress, mother and grandmother.”

Ted and Mary also each have two grown children from previous marriages and dote on their three granddaughters. “Being there and loving the other person is way more important than fixing whatever is going on,” the Becker alum explains. “I run around trying to fix things instead of just listening, loving and being compassionate and being there. I’m constantly being reminded, ‘I don’t need you to fix this, I just want your love.’ My wife and kids tell me that, and my grandkids will.”

While The Good Place — which also stars Kristen Bell — is wrapping up its run after its upcoming fourth season, Ted has already lined up his next gig. He’ll play the mayor of LA in a new sitcom executive-produced by Tina Fey. “I’m very excited — she’s truly one of the great comedians in America today,” says Ted. “And I really enjoy acting. I love going to studios and working with crews, writers and directors.” In other words, when it comes to being at home and at work, Ted just can’t curb his enthusiasm.

