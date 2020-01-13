As her 1-year-old daughter slept in her lap, Kate Hudson thought it’d be the perfect opportunity to snap a cute selfie with Rani Rose. However, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress’ picture-perfect moment was ruined when boyfriend Danny Fujikawa hilariously photobombed the mother-daughter snapshot.

“I feel like even in her sleep she’s thinking, ‘Dad…stop,'” Kate, 40, jokingly captioned the adorable family photo she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, January 12. The Golden Globe winner — who shares Rani with Danny, 33, and is also the mom of son Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships — couldn’t help but tease her longtime love for making it into the super cute selfie at the last minute.

In the photo, Kate can be seen giving a subtle smile as little Rani sweetly slept in her arms. The little bundle of joy had her chubby cheeks on full display as she rested on her mom’s chest, while the former Chief frontman flashed a big smile to the camera just behind her.

Fans of the Almost Famous actress flooded her comments section with sweet messages for their family pic. “You lucky lady, what a gift. Goofy dads are everything necessary for raising an awesome lady,” one fan gushed, while another echoed, “Is the guy in this pic the luckiest fella or what!” A third fan chimed in, “So precious, beautiful family.”

Although Kate is one of Hollywood’s most dedicated mamas, she recently admitted that she makes “mistakes all the time” when it comes to parenting. “I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” she candidly told Women’s Health in November 2019. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f–king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

The Fool’s Gold star, who first began dating Danny around March 2017, even offered some incredible advice for others who are coparenting their kids. “You’ve got to drop the ego. Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out,” she maturely shared. “What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.”

Knowing Danny, this won’t be the last time he photobombs Kate and Rani’s photo!