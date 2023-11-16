Mariah Carey’s Twins Will Always Be Her Babies! See the Singer’s Cutest Pics With Her Kids

Her twin kiddos might be growing up fast, but Mariah Carey wants them to know they will always be her babies! The “Grammy winner shares her two kids, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, and the pair do everything they can to give their children a good quality of life.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Mariah told People in August 2019. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in coparenting [and] staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

Monroe and Moroccan are already following in their famous parents’ footsteps. In addition to Mariah bringing the twins out on stage to sing with her at concerts, the siblings make hilarious short-form content online.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cutest pictures of Mariah’s two kids!