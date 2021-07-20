Mariah Carey experienced what endless love truly feels like when she became the mother of her two kids, Monroe and Moroccan. The “Always Be My Baby” songstress has accomplished a lot as a Grammy-winning artist, but nothing gives her as much satisfaction as raising her beloved twins.

“They help to heal me every day,” Mariah said during an Apple TV+ special in September 2020, noting her children are the reason she keeps going. “Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it’s them loving me unconditionally.”

The legendary record producer shares her daughter, Monroe, and son Moroccan with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah and the TV host wed in 2008 and welcomed their adorable twins three years later. By 2014, however, the two called it quits when Nick filed for divorce.

Since then, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer has been raising her kiddos — who also go by their nicknames Roe and Roc — as a single mom. Parenting isn’t always a walk in the park, but Mariah wouldn’t change anything about her role.

Speaking on the Apple TV+ special, the songwriter said she never knew what it was like to experience “unconditional love” until she had her kids. “My fans have been the only ones that I felt I got [that] from,” she candidly shared. “My fans really feel like they’re the only ones who’ve ever known me.”

Mariah pointed out how that all changed when she gave birth to her little ones. “Just by the fact that the children provide me with this actual love, and they are my actual family,” she continued. “I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.”

Because the Girls Trip actress has established such a close bond with her kids over the years, Mariah is putting an emphasis on teaching them important lessons as they grow. Chatting with People in 2019, she revealed keeping her children “grounded” is her first priority because she doesn’t want them to “think everything is just handed to them.”

It looks like Mariah is doing a good job so far!

