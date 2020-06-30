Actor Colin Egglesfield can’t wait to propose to girlfriend Aline Nobre. The All My Children alum reveals his plans to ask for Aline’s hand in marriage and exclusively tells Closer Weekly he’s already “got the ring” for when the perfect moment comes.

“Technically, we would be engaged by now,” Colin, 47, explains, noting his plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m trying to get my girlfriend, Aline Nobre, from Brazil to the United States.”

Photo Courtesy of Colin Egglesfield

Colin says because of the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, his flight to Brazil “got canceled in mid-March. “I was planning to go down there to meet her mom, dad and family and pop the question,” he adds. “I’m planning to hopefully get down there sometime in July. That’s the reality of what’s going on!”

Because the Melrose Place actor’s proposal was put on pause, the couple is coming up with new ways to connect in quarantine. “We’ve been watching a lot of movies together on FaceTime and WhatsApp messenger,” he gushes. “It’s been good in a sense because it’s forced us to get to know each other more intimately without the physical part of it getting in the way.”

Colin says he’s especially appreciative of their time on the phone considering the two just reconnected in December 2019. Although they first met while filming Open Road in 2012 and dated “on-and-off for the past nine years,” distance ultimately got in the way as Aline “had to move to New York” while Colin stayed in L.A.

However, the Hollywood pair reunited after Aline split from a previous ex-boyfriend at the end of last year. “We started talking again and then I went to go see her down in Brazil for my birthday in February,” Colin sweetly shares. “It was like we’d seen each other yesterday. So that’s how it’s been.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

While he can’t wait to get down on one knee, the Client List actor — who will be doing an in-depth interview on Hollywood Disclosure with host Serena DC — insists he’s grateful for their journey. “[Quarantine] has really forced us to get to know each other on a more personal level where we’ve asked the questions that maybe we wouldn’t have asked until further on down the road,” he reveals.

It seems things couldn’t be better for the Something Borrowed alum. Aside from his future nuptials, Colin is also celebrating being cancer-free. In his upcoming interview on Hollywood Disclosure, he opens up about everything between his acting career to the time he battled testicular cancer in 2006.

“I talk about all of these life experiences from going out and pursuing what you’re passionate in life,” he tells Closer, adding, “my cancer experience and everything I learned from my acting classes.”

Be sure to catch Colin’s interview with Hollywood Disclosure when it premieres on FYI Network on Saturday, July 11.