Lovebirds Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber just can’t seem to stay away from each other! Before they headed outside on Monday, September 30, they put on matching denim outfits like two crazy kids who are madly in love.

Just to prove how much they are all about each other, Cindy and Rande have been married since 1998 and they currently share two kids — Kaia Gerber, 18, and Presley Gerber, 20 — together. Like Cindy, her daughter wants to be a really successful model! In fact, Kaia already has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

“I think my only specific advice to her with the runway shows was just, like, personally, I don’t like seeing a girl with dead eyes and no expression walking down a runway,” Cindy explained about the advice she gave Kaia to W magazine.

“I don’t think it’s interesting. Yes, I know that’s what’s in style now. But I said I feel as if people want to see a personality. It’s not appropriate for every show,” she added. “But I think that Kaia has found those little places. Like with the Anna Sui show she just did. Even though no one else was doing turns, all of a sudden she threw one in.”

Kaia is a natural born leader just like her mom! When she gets to Cindy’s age, she’ll probably post a lot more makeup-free selfies to social media too.

“I have found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” Cindy previously revealed to Vogue. “I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter-intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

Don’t get us wrong, Kaia has amazing skin too and it’s all thanks to her parents. When Cindy shared a pic of Kaia as a baby versus a pic of her as a young adult, her fans immediately gushed about the teens beauty.

“Beautiful like her Mom,” one said. Another added, “What a gorgeous little girl and even more gorgeous young woman she became!” We couldn’t agree more.

