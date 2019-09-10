After more than 20 years of marriage, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are still madly in love! The pair roamed around New York City in denim jeans and dark sunglasses on Saturday, September 7. Cindy, 53, wore a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt and Rande, 57, held a nice chilled drink in his hand while sporting an ocean blue button-downed shirt.

Even though she was out and about, Cindy didn’t wear a lot of makeup. During a recent beauty tutorial for Vogue, she explained why she doesn’t put a lot of products on her face — and part of the reason is her handsome hubby loves to see her natural beauty.

“I have found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” she explained. “I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter-intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

Scroll below to see pics of Rande and Cindy out and about in NYC!