Doting mama! Cindy Crawford took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, to wish her stunning daughter, Kaia Gerber, a happy 18th birthday. The supermodel gushed over her mini-me’s in a cute message for the birthday girl.

“From this to THIS in the blink of an eye!” Cindy, 53, wrote in the caption. In the post, the Fair Game actress also shared an old pic of Kaia from her childhood, as well as a pic of her as a model now. “Happy birthday @kaiagerber. I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become! All the best for the year ahead! 😘”

Fans of the brunette beauty quickly flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the pair. “Beautiful like her Mom. Happy birthday,” one user wrote. Another echoed, “What a gorgeous little girl and even more gorgeous young woman she became! Congrats to both of you.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “What a cutie turned into a beauty, happy birthday!”

There’s no doubt that Kaia is following in her mom’s famous footsteps, considering she’s already made a name for herself in the modeling industry. In fact, The Simian Line actress — who is also the mom of son Presley Gerber, 20, with husband Rande Gerber — once opened up about sharing some tips with her daughter when it comes to slaying the runway.

“I think my only specific advice to her with the runway shows was just, like, personally, I don’t like seeing a girl with dead eyes and no expression walking down a runway,” she once revealed. “I don’t think it’s interesting. Yes, I know that’s what’s in style now. But I said I feel as if people want to see a personality. It’s not appropriate for every show, but I think that Kaia has found those little places. Like with the Anna Sui show she just did. Even though no one else was doing turns, all of a sudden she threw one in.”

We can’t wait to see Kaia as she continues to catapult to catwalk fame just like her gorgeous mom.