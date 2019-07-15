Awww! Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, have still got it going on! When Cindy shared a pic to Instagram of her and Rande all dressed up at one of their friend’s weddings, they looked like they could have been the ones who were about to get married.

Not only did Rande, 57, look very dashing in his black and white suit, but Cindy, 53, also looked very gorgeous in a navy blue dress that matched her cute leather clutch and black open-toe heels.

“Me and my wedding date last night … Congrats to the bride and groom!” Cindy captioned the sweet pic via Instagram on Sunday, July 14, and her fans thought she and Rande looked absolutely amazing.

“Gorgeous couple. I love the dress. You look strikingly beautiful ❤️,” one of Cindy’s fans wrote in the comments section. Another said, “You are simply fantastic!!! beautiful couple!🎉🎉🎉.” A third added, “Probably the only two people who can have a photo taken from down low and still come out looking fantastic.”

As a former supermodel, Cindy has no problem getting all dolled up and going to events. Her husband, however, prefers it when she just looks like herself. “My husband hates makeup,” Cindy previously admitted while doing a beauty tutorial for Vogue. “But I do explain to him that women do makeup for other women, not men.”

Aging has also played a big part in Cindy’s beauty routine. “I have found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” she said about loving her natural beauty. “I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter-intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

It’s no wonder Rande loves Cindy with no makeup on. She’s absolutely gorgeous!