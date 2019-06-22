Supermodel Cindy Crawford kicked back recently with her daughter, Kaia Gerber, as the duo were spotted matching by the pool in Miami.

The 53-year-old was seen soaking it up in a black bikini, while her lookalike daughter, 17, also donned the same swimsuit— the two relax and talk it up alongside one another. Cindy shares Kaia, and her son Presley, 19, with her husband, Rande Gerber, 57. The couple have been married since 1998.

While both of her kids are gracing the runway like she once did, the House of Style alum is still doing a bit of modeling herself even at her age. “We want to show women who are 53, and I think [model] Christy [Turlington] just turned 50, that there’s still beauty in that,” Cindy said at a Q&A hosted by WWD. After posing for nudes, the Fair Game actress found herself fighting trolls away.

“I remember some snarky person on Instagram — there seem to be a lot of those — posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?’” she revealed. “And I was like, is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful? It’s just a different kind of beauty.”

However, Cindy is still all about her kids! Take a look at more photos of Cindy and her daughter Kaia!