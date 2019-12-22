Taking it easy! Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber decided to take a load off recently, by going on a little wellness retreat.

“Pre-holiday wellness retreat! No phones, no problem,” the iconic supermodel, 53, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 21, alongside two photos with her only daughter, 18. Cindy made sure to mention that the pics were taken after the duo left the spot. People were loving the post, as they rushed to the comments section to respond.

“Enjoy the peace!” one person said. Another added, “The entire world needs that type of retreat — no phones!” Even Tom Hanks‘ wife, Rita Wilson, chimed in, saying, “Wow! How beautiful!!! Scenery and women!”

Cindy shares Kaia with her longtime husband, Rande Gerber. The pair — who tied the knot in 1986 — also have a 20-year-old son, Presley. Both of the businesswoman’s kids are models, and Cindy once revealed why she allowed her only daughter to follow the same career route that made her a star.

“I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,” Cindy told the audience on October 10, while at the “Their Lives in Pictures” panel for Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion Summit in New York City. “I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun and I’m always here if you have a question.'”

“By the time Kaia started, she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers,” she continued. “She was prepared. … Now everyone’s a model in their everyday life. Every young person is modeling in their own life.”

However, while Kaia has a famous mom, the Fair Game actress explained that her young daughter doesn’t have a huge leg-up. ” Kaia had some advantages, she is my daughter and people know that,” Cindy said during an interview with PorterEdit. “But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me! If I could get someone into a fashion show I would be getting it for myself.”

It is just sweet to see Cindy and Kaia bond!