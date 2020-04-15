Even in quarantine, Chrissy Teigen proved she can put on one heck of a party for daughter Luna’s fourth birthday. The Lip Sync Battle host revealed how she rang in her eldest child’s special celebration while cooped up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy fourth birthday to the queen of our household,” Chrissy, 34, gushed alongside a photo of the bikini-clad birthday girl wearing a gold crown on Tuesday, April 14. “I could have never prayed for a better little being.”

Along with her heartwarming tribute, the Chrissy’s Court star shared a series of sweet videos of her famous family celebrating Luna’s fourth trip around the sun. “Breakfast in bed for my little Toons,” Chrissy explained via Instagram Stories as she showed off Luna’s spread of waffles and bacon.

Later in the evening, the former Sports Illustrated model gave fans an inside glimpse as she and husband John Legend sang “Happy Birthday” to their curly-haired cutie. While the proud parents — who also share 23-month-old son Miles — belted out the notable tune, Luna sat next to her lavish No. 4-shaped cake dressed as Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Like his wife, the “All of Me” singer, 41, commemorated Luna’s birthday by sharing an adorable collage of photos of the tot through the years. “Happy fourth birthday to our beautiful Luna! I’m so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend,” John captioned his celebratory post.

The doting dad also shared a snapshot of Luna dressed in her Disney princess ensemble during her party. “Luna’s living her best birthday life,” John marveled in the caption. “Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time.”

It feels like just yesterday when the Hollywood couple announced they welcomed their first child in 2016. Considering Luna is growing up so fast, it’s no surprise Chrissy can’t help but get emotional when talking about how smart and witty Luna’s becoming.

“She is so verbal … obviously, everyone’s kids say something and you’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’ But with us, it’s like, ‘How did you learn that tone or phrasing?’ She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things,” the Bring the Funny star dished to ET in June 2019. “It’s really interesting. But yeah, she’s so funny.”

Chrissy told the outlet that her mini-me will especially give the Voice judge a taste of her hilarious humor. “She’s constantly debating and John loves that ’cause he talks to her as if she’s like a counterpart,” she revealed. “I mean it’s amazing. Every day there’s something … if I say something silly, she’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a goose.’ I’m like, ‘Where did you get that?’”

We love getting to watch Luna and Miles grow up!

