He may be one of the successful and famous musicians in the world, but even Chris Martin sometimes embarrasses his children — and he recently shared a story as proof.

The 42-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 15, and discussed about popping in at his eldest child Apple’s workplace. “My daughter works in a clothing store. It’s her first job, and she’s 16 and I’m so proud of her,” the Coldplay frontman gushed while on the popular daytime talk show. “She’s making her way in the world.” He continued and revealed how he went to visit her during her shift.

“I just went to see. And I thought, ‘I better buy something.’ So I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue,” he told the host, 61. “She was at the check out, and there were two check outs, and she saw me and she went like this, [mouths, ‘Dad, get out!’]. And I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line … just holding the T-shirt, really scared of my daughter.”

“I paid for the T-shirt, and I’d brought her some fudge. She loves candy, fudge,” he added. “So I said to the lady, ‘Can you just give this to my daughter?’ And as I was leaving, she shouted, ‘I love you, Dad!'” Aww!

The Grammy winner shares Apple and son Moses, 13, with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The pair tied the knot in 2003, before parting ways in 2016. However, the famous ex-pair are still quite close. “Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first,” the Goop founder revealed in an interview with ES Magazine. The actress’ kids have of course also been a huge part of her life.

“Mothers sacrifice all the time for their children. Most of the time we don’t think of it as a sacrifice because our children are our first priorities,” the Oscar winner told U.K.‘s OK! magazine. “To be a mother is such a deep and profound thing for many of us. I think there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with motherhood and we sometimes put ourselves low down on the list of priorities, but that’s just part of the beautiful thing about being a mother.”

We’re just glad there is plenty of love in this family!