Céline Dion’s family has been “rallying” around her amid her stiff person syndrome battle, an insider told Life & Style.

“Her kids are front and center, helping with whatever she needs and spending time with her to keep her spirits up,” the source continued.

Céline is a mom to eldest son René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13. She welcomed her children during her marriage to René Angélil, who died in 2016 at age 73 after battling throat cancer.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer publicly came forward with her own health battle in December 2022, announcing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis and symptoms.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said in a video shared on Instagram at the time.

Symptoms of the rare neurological disorder include “muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time,” per Johns Hopkins.

Although she had to cancel her tour to focus on her health, Céline has kept a sense of optimism throughout her health battle.

“Despite all the challenges she’s facing, Céline has a glass half-full attitude,” the source continued. “She’s always managed to remain optimistic during the toughest of times.”

Gotham/GC Images

In November 2023, the Grammy winner shared an Instagram post after attending a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with her kids.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” she captioned a carousel of photos. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us.”

It marked one of the first times fans have seen Céline in public since revealing her diagnosis to the world.

“With the help of her family doctors, therapists and specialists, she seems to have things under control at the moment,” an insider told Closer later that month. “While she isn’t the person she was before her condition, she feels stronger now.”

The source continued, “She doesn’t want to hide out at home any longer,” adding, “She has good days — even weeks — and she’s committed to sharing those times with her children.”