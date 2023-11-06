Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance Amid Health Battle [Photos]

Céline Dion was among the stars in attendance at the final night of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre on November 4. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was previously forced to cancel her own appearances at the venue in 2021 and 2022 after she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

It wasn’t the only rare public appearance she made in recent days. Céline, 55, and her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, were present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights play the Montreal Canadiens on October 30.

